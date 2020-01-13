Dick, Carolyn 1940-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Carolyn Dick, 79, of Savannah, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Laverna Village in Savannah.

She was born in Savannah to Bill & Roberta (Trimmer) Armagost, on July 31, 1940.

She married Richard Dick at the First Christian Church in Savannah, on Nov. 23, 1958 and he survives of the home.

Carolyn had an outgoing personality and was not afraid of anyone. She loved her family and worked so she could give back to her family. She was the mamma bear and we knew not to cross mamma bear.

She loved her Kansas City Chiefs, especially Patrick Mahomes.

Most of her career was spent being the "phone goddess" of Heartland Medical Center.

Survivors include: herhusband; son, Bill Dick, of St. Joseph; daughter, Angela (Mike) Gromowski, of St. Joseph; brother, Clifford Armagost, of Savannah; grandchildren: Michael (Alicia) Gromowski, Stephanie (Tyler) Rinehart, William Richard "Bubba" (Andrea Green) Gromowski and Michelle (Javier) Quispe; great-grandchildren: Jacob and Joslynne Gromowski, Maddie Bennett, Jackson, Karlee and Brynnlee Rinehart, Xavier, Clarke, and Logan Quispe; numerous step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and great-grandson, Aiden Gromowski.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah.

Family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Savannah Cemetery in Savannah.

Memorial contribution can be made to: First Christian Church of Savannah or Andrew County Senior Center.

The family would like to thank LaVerna Senior Living and Freudenthal Hospice Care, especially their staff and employees. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.