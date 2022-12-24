CAMERON, Mo. - Jerry Lee Dice, 82, passed away Dec. 21, 2022.
Born April 16, 1940, on a farm in Weatherby, Missouri, he was the son of Glen and Ella Mae (Harrington) Dice.
Jerry was a 1958 graduate of Cameron High School.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Cap and Ella Mae; and brother, Joe Dice.
Survivors: wife, Opal, of the home; sons, Faron (Crystal) Dice, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Gary (Shelly) Dice, Cameron, and daughter, Kitty Sutton, Cameron; 12 grandchildren, Derrek (Kelly) Sutton, Jesse (Sarah) Sutton, Danyelle Sutton, Mandi (Taylor) Ford, Alli (Anthony) Daemke, Chase (Briona) Dice, Mylon (Kaela Mae) Dice, Gabe McKnight, Arial Dice, Medeya Granado, Margaret Dice and Peyton Dice; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Jerry joined the army right out of high school and soon married his lifelong love, Opal Collier.
He had a radical conversation in 1967 when he called out to God for help. That day he tossed out his cigarettes and never smoked or drank again. From that point on, he committed his life to God, working at churches, and eventually helping to start and pastor three churches in Cameron, Indianola, Iowa and Cheyenne, Wyoming over a period of 30 years.
His life can be summed up as this: He loved his family and wanted everyone to know God.
During his last few years, he spent all of his time faithfully taking care of his wife, Opal, who is battling dementia. He was so loved and will be greatly missed.
Services: 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Crossroads Assembly Of God.
Visitation: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday evening, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.