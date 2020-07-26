KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Hugh E. "Jack" Dewey, 92, Kansas City, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

He was born Oct. 5, 1927 to Alfred and Beatrice (O'Dell) Dewey in Industrial City, Missouri.

Jack married June Boyer April 15, 1949. She preceded him in death Oct. 2008.

He was a charter member of Tower View Baptist Church, which he attended for the last 60 years, and a member of Brick Mason Union #15.

Survivors include: children, Connie Goodloe (Woody), Carma Burtnett (Ben), Ceriln Watson (Marty) Rande Dewey (Judy), Celesia Taylor (Steve); 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Carter and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, Tower View Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends 10 a.m. Saturday, Tower View Baptist Church.

Interment 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Kerns-Freeman Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Jack Dewey Memorial Fund at Tower View Baptist Church.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.