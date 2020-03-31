Jerry L. DeWar, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He was born Feb. 1, 1947, in St. Joseph.
Jerry was preceded in death by: his wife, Donna Sue (Hodges) DeWar; parents, Reuben and Thelma (Antrim) DeWar.
Survivors include: his children: Dana Roach (Jerry), Amy Collings (Craig), Jeffery DeWar (Holly), Betty Hoffman (Jeremy), Timothy DeWar; stepdaughter, Misty Clark; stepsons: Shane Farquhar, Bill Farquhar, Pete Farquhar; brothers, Larry DeWar (Vickie), Terry DeWar (Ann); sisters, Judy Green (Rob), Pamela Euler (Russell); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Online obituary and guestbook at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.