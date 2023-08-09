Dew, Jerry 1944-2023 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Jerry Wayne Dew, 78, Maryville, Missouri, passed away June 18, 2023, at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born June 27, 1944, in Maryville, to Woodrow and Gertrude (Watkins) Dew. He started school in Maryville and finished at Skidmore, Missouri, with the Class of '62. He attended barber school in Omaha and worked in Nebraska before returning to Maryville. Over the years he worked for United Telephone, Thomas Market, Geist Heating and AC, Bagby Motors, Northwest Chrysler and Orscheln Farm and Home. Jerry and Anita Young were married Aug. 17, 1969. They owned and operated Dew's Conoco from 1973 to 1992 and co-owned D&M Trailer Sales.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Anita; brother, Woodrow Dew Jr., Maryville; sister, Phyllis (Phil) Krebs, Springfield, Missouri; sister-in-law, Catherine Dew, Batesville, Arkansas; nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws: Janice and Jim Meyer, Ankeny, Iowa; Nina and Paul Nickerson, Maryville; Ellen and Bob Ferguson, Maryville; Nancy and Paul Costello, Kansas City; Dr. Eric and Nanette Young, Ft. Collins, Colorado and their children and grandchildren. He was a member of the First Christian Church and Pride Lions Club, both in Maryville. He was on the Maryville City Council and was also the Mayor for one term.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings and in-laws, Mary Josephine "Jody" (Robert) Smith; nephew, Patrick Smith; brothers, Gerald "Buzz" (Peggy) Dew, Edward "Butch" Dew, Steven Dew; niece, Jennifer (Dew) Harris; sister-in-law, Barbara (Anderson) Dew; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vilas, and Marguerite Young.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Visitation on Thursday, Aug. 17, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First Street, Maryville. There will also be a Lions Club Rose Ceremony during the visitation. There will be no formal service at his request. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.