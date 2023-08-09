Dew, Jerry 1944-2023 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Jerry Wayne Dew, 78, Maryville, Missouri, passed away June 18, 2023, at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born June 27, 1944, in Maryville, to Woodrow and Gertrude (Watkins) Dew. He started school in Maryville and finished at Skidmore, Missouri, with the Class of '62. He attended barber school in Omaha and worked in Nebraska before returning to Maryville. Over the years he worked for United Telephone, Thomas Market, Geist Heating and AC, Bagby Motors, Northwest Chrysler and Orscheln Farm and Home. Jerry and Anita Young were married Aug. 17, 1969. They owned and operated Dew's Conoco from 1973 to 1992 and co-owned D&M Trailer Sales.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Anita; brother, Woodrow Dew Jr., Maryville; sister, Phyllis (Phil) Krebs, Springfield, Missouri; sister-in-law, Catherine Dew, Batesville, Arkansas; nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws: Janice and Jim Meyer, Ankeny, Iowa; Nina and Paul Nickerson, Maryville; Ellen and Bob Ferguson, Maryville; Nancy and Paul Costello, Kansas City; Dr. Eric and Nanette Young, Ft. Collins, Colorado and their children and grandchildren. He was a member of the First Christian Church and Pride Lions Club, both in Maryville. He was on the Maryville City Council and was also the Mayor for one term.

