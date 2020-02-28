Jack DeVault, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, while vacationing in Cozumel, Mexico.

He was born April 21, 1953, in Richmond, California, son of the late Elsie and Fay DeVault.

He was a truck driver for ABF, retiring in 2018.

Jack was a member of Teamsters Local 41 in Kansas City.

He enjoyed working on and rebuilding classic cars, riding his harley and traveling.

Jack was preceded in death by: father, Fay DeVault; and mother, Elsbeth "Elsie" DeVault.

Survivors include: daughter, Jennifer (Jonathan) Bauman; son, Jason DeVault and fiance;e, Savannah; and daughter, Misty (Brian) Amos, all of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Gavin, Elsbeth, Scarlett and Hazel Bauman, Jacie, Patients and Devin Amos; brother, Gary DeVault; sisters, Carla Bradshaw and Judy Schubert; his cousin, who he was very close to, Tom (Sherye) Gibson, of La Porte, Texas.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Dave Hugger officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Mr. DeVault will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

An inurnment will be at the Mount Olive Cemetery, in Troy, Kansas, at a later date.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.