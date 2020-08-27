KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Gary F. DeVault, 71, formerly of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Gary was born on Dec. 24, 1948, to Fay and Elsbeth "Elsie" (Werner) DeVault.

He was truck driver.

Gary married Darlene (Proctor) Snodgrass on Aug. 18, 1984, in Blair, Kansas.

She preceded him in death on Dec. 13, 2009. He was also preceded in death by parents and brother, Jack DeVault.

Survivors: daughters, Kathy (John) Blake and Brenda (George) Burgess, St. Joseph, Missy (Dennis) Mustain, Kansas City; Tina Snodgrass, Fayetteville, North Carolina and Carrie De Vault; sons: Walter (Sherry) Snodgrass, Bluffton, Indiana, Wayne (Becky) Snodgrass, Harper, Iowa, Wally (Tab) Snodgrass, Independence, Kansas,Wendell Snodgrass (Jaime), Odessa, Texas, Guy DeVault and Dayton DeVault; sisters, Judy Schubert, St. Joseph and Carla Bradshaw, Maryville, Missouri; numerous nieces; nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great- grandchildren.

Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at the Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

There is no scheduled visitation.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: Harbor Hospice of Missouri.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.