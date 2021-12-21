SAVANNAH, Mo. - Donald M. Dettman, Jr., 67, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in a Liberty, Missouri, hospital. He was born April 27, 1954, in Portage, Wisconsin, son of Audrey and Donald Dettman, Sr. He married Susan Gann Dettman on June 13, 2008, and she survives of the home.
He worked at Economy Express as a truck driver. Don enjoyed fishing, and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Melvin Dettman, Sr..
Survivors include: wife, Susan Dettman of the home; mother, Audrey Dettman, Pardeeville, Wisconsin; sister, Bertha (Travis) Smith, St. Joseph, and sister, Theresa Beckius of Wisconsin.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
