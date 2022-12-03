Richard Neil DeShon, 88, lifelong St. Joseph, resident and civic leader, passed from this life on Nov. 28, 2022.
"Dick" was born on March 5, 1934, to Rex C. and Agnes (Grooms) DeShon, on the family farm on Riverside Road. He attended the rural one-room Riverside Grade School and Central High Schoo,l where he quickly made many new friendships. In his sophomore year, he was elected vice president of his Class of 1952.
On June 15, 1956, Dick married Mignon Goetz. She preceded him in death on Aug. 8, 2022. In 1957, he graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Arts in American History.
Dick returned to St. Joseph and assumed management of the Artesian Ice & Cold Storage and the Viscosity Oil companies. He quietly transformed the ice company from a retail ice and commercial warehousing business to a modern refrigerated cold storage operation.
Dick provided leadership and business knowledge to many organizations over the years, serving as a member of the board of directors of Commerce Bank and the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, chairman of the board of directors for the former Heartland Health System and board president of the Family Guidance Center. He served as a delegate to the White House Conference on Children & Youth and as chairman of the first Governor's Conference on Children & Youth. He also served as President of the Missouri Western State University Alumni Association and Foundation board of directors.
Having spent many years boating on the Missouri River and Lake of the Ozarks, Dick was interested in developing commercial and recreational opportunities that incorporated the river. He was instrumental in bringing the "Spirit of St. Joseph" riverboat to Riverfront Park and served as vice president of the St. Joseph Riverfront Development Corp. and chairman of the St. Joseph Regional Port Authority and City Tourism Commission. He served on the Parks & Recreation board, several CIP review committees and other city advisory committees. In 2003, Dick was honored with the Chamber of Commerce's Economic Development Leadership Award. He was the 2022 Saint Joseph, Missouri Citizen of the Year.
Dick's greatest passion was the Pony Express Museum. He and Mignon built upon a family legacy started by her late father and uncle, providing the leadership and resources necessary for the establishment of the Pony Express National Memorial in 1991, serving as president of the board of trustees since 1993. The expanded Museum, including a one room schoolhouse, now covers an entire city block. Dick's final project was the Pony Bar, which pays tribute to the Goetz Family's contribution to St. Joseph's history.
Dick was also a longtime member of Rotary Club No. 32, the Benton Club, St. Joseph Booster Club, and the M.U. Alumni Association and Tiger Athletic Club. He and Mignon enjoyed traveling, spending winters in warmer climates, entertaining friends and family and following M.U. athletics.
In addition to his parents and Mignon, Dick was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Rex C. Jr. "Bud" and Louise DeShon.
He is survived by: daughters, Darcy (David) Carpenter of Nebraska City, Nebraska, Janet Taylor (Michael), St. Joseph; his sons, Andy (Lorrie ) of Ft. Worth, Texas and Ridge of St. Joseph; his brother, Larry (Linda); and grandchildren: Elyse Mohr (Clint), Max McBride, Blair McBride, Gray Carpenter, Kailee Smith (Mike), Kyle Taylor, Logan Taylor, Megan Runge (Ben), Morgan DeShon, Chesney DeShon, Carson DeShon, Samantha DeShon; great- grandchildren: Elise, Talia, Sophia, Amelia, Harrison, Thomas and Henry; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends; and Candy, the beloved schnauzer.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, Ashland United Methodist Church.
Entombment Ashland Mausoleum.
The family suggests memorial donations to the Pony Express National Museum, Pivotal Point Transitional Housing, the Noyes Home for Children, or the Abrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
