Mignon Goetz DeShon, daughter of the late Michael Karl Goetz Jr. and Nancy Russell Goetz Ryan, wife of Richard N. DeShon and mother of Darcy, Andy and Ridge, passed from this life at her home on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. She was 85 years old.

Born in St. Joseph on October 7, 1936. Mignon attended Noyes Elementary, The Barstow School in Kansas City and Mount Vernon Junior College in Washington D.C. On June 15, 1956, she married Richard Neil (Dick) DeShon.

