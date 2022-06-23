AMAZONIA, Mo. - Matthew Richard DeShon, 50, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 6, 1971, in St. Joseph, son of Daria and Richard DeShon. He graduated from Mid-Buchanan High School, class of 1989 and Earned his Bachelor in Intercultural Studies from Baptist Bible College. He married Kim Stafford on Sept. 26, 1992, in St. Joseph. He lived for Christ. Matt was a key person in the establishment of Renew Church, which he served as an active member. He also served alongside his wife, Kim, as an over seas Missionary for over 10 years. Most recently he had worked at International Paper.
Survivors include, his wife, Kimberly "Kim" DeShon of the home; his parents, Richard and Daria DeShon of Wallace, Missouri; his three children, Jack (Emily) DeShon of Savannah, Missouri, Arionna DeShon and Lexi DeShon of the home; his sister, Kathy (Mark) Manville of Edgerton, Missouri; grandson, Carter Matthew DeShon; father and mother-in-law, Gary and Donna Stafford of St. Joseph; brother-in-law, Greg (Mary) Stafford of St. Joseph; and a large extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Renew Church with Pastor Josh Coverett officiating.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Renew Church. Mr. DeShon has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Renew Church, where a fund is designated to help Kim and the children to offset ongoing expenses.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
