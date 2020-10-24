Rex C "Bud" DeShon, Jr, 89, passed away on October 22, 2020, at a local healthcare facility after a lengthy illness.

He was born on March 3, 1931, to Rex C. DeShon, Sr. and Agnes (Grooms) DeShon in St Joseph. He attended the one-room Riverside Grade School and graduated from Central High School in 1948.

On March 7, 1953, he married Louise Cobaugh. Following discharge from the U.S. Army in 1955, he and Louise started farming east of St. Joseph. With his brother, Larry, they operated a Grade A Registered Holstein Dairy until 1997. They received a Balanced Farming Award in 1967.

After retiring from dairying, Bud and Louise wintered in Florida and South Padre Island, Texas, returning in time for spring planting. Through Louise's dog breeding, shows and winter travel, they made many friendships across the country. Louise preceded him in death in 2017, as well as his parents.

Bud had a 50+ year 32nd degree member of the Cosby Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite, the Moila Shrine and the Huffman United Methodist Church. He also served as a Director of The Heritage Bank.

Bud is survived by: his son, Rex, III (Mary Kay); his brothers, Richard (Mignon) DeShon, Larry (Linda) DeShon; sister-in-law, Natalie Lewis; two step-grandsons, Derec (Natalie) Euler, Brian (Shelby) Euler; three step-great- grandchildren, Lennon, Grant and Fallon Euler, all of Kansas City, Missouri; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the loving staff at both Living Community and Freudenthal Hospice this past year.

Private Farewell Services: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment: Whispering Pines Cremation Gardens at St. Joseph Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Noyes Home for Children, Moila Shriners or Missouri Western State University "Rex DeShon Agri-Business Scholarship", 4525 Downs Drive, Spratt 111, St. Joseph, Missouri 64507.

