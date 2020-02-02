STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Clifton Leon DeShon, 85, Stewartsville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

He was born at the St. Joseph Hospital, in St. Joseph, on Oct. 16, 1934, to Jessie (Redfern) DeShon and Max Clifton Deshon.

Clifton started school at Eureka Elementary School, in Avenue City, Missouri.

He moved to St. Joseph in the second grade, where he attended Spring Branch Elementary.

When Clifton was in sixth grade, the family moved to the Baker Farm in Clarksdale, Missouri, where he graduated from Clarksdale High School, in 1952.

He attended St. Joseph Junior College for one semester and then attended one semester at NWMSU, in Maryville, Missouri.

Clifton and Beverly were engaged on Febr. 14, 1955, and married on June 1, 1955. She preceded him in death July 12, 2010.

The family worked together on the dairy farm, raised crops and dairy herd.

Clifton ran for election as DeKalb County Circuit Clerk & Recorder in 1991.

He was elected for four terms and retired from the court house on Dec. 31, 2006, at the age of 72.

Clifton continued to stay active, working around the farm and doing what he loved most; being with his family, and helping his sons and grandsons with their farm work.

He enjoyed: caring for his miniature ponies, camping, napping in front of the woodstove and playing with his great-grandchildren.

He loved to have friends and family come to his house to visit.

Clifton loved to dance and did so, every chance he could get.

He was a member of the Huffman United Methodist Church, a 50 year member of the Cosby Lodge and the Scottish Rite, was on various boards, DeKalb County Democrats and was a Superintendent of the Clarksdale United Methodist Church.

He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: sons: Jeffrey DeShon (Glenda), David DeShon (Jo), Mark DeShon (Glenda), Bradley DeShon (Gale), Paul DeShon; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Maxine Goff (Ron); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowersm the family requests donations to Huffman United Methodist Church.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.