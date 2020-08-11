Haylie Jo Derry 28, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, in St. Joseph.

She was born November 25, 1991 in St. Joseph, daughter of Candy and Bernie Derry. She graduated from Benton class of 2010 and she worked at homemaker. She enjoyed drawing, painting, writing, and loved being a wonderful mom.

Haylie was preceded in death by: brother, Bernie Derry Jr.; maternal grandmother, Barbara Gardner-Pyles; uncle, Danny Hughes; cousin, Jimmy Derry.

Survivors include: her parents; husband, Charles Donaldson; two children, Andrew and Adalie Donaldson; sisters, Brandi Vaughn and Sammi Jo; paternal grandparents, Ray and Shirley Faulk; and four nephews.

Funeral services and Live Stream: 2 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Haylie Jo Derry memorial fund for the benefit of her children.

