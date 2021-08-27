Derr, Twila J. 1932-2021 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Twila J. Derr, 88, passed away Aug. 25, 2021, at the Oregon Care Center.
She was born in New Point, Missouri, on Oct. 7, 1932.
On March 12, 1952, she married Edward G. "Bud" Derr in Oregon, Missouri.
Bud passed away in 1993. Twila was also preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Annie Laurie (Edwards) Kunkel; brother, Chester Kunkel; sisters, Nancy Long and Merrianne Cain; and two infant siblings.
Survivors include her children, G.W. (Dixie) Derr, and Elizabeth (Robert) Nickols, all of St. Joseph; brothers, Byron Kunkel and Jack Kunkel; four grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ann E. Derr; and nieces and nephews.
Services: Saturday, 11 a.m., United Methodist Church, Oregon, Missouri. Family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Private family inurnment: Maple Grove Cemetery.
Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery Association. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.