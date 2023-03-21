Derr, Sharon 1942-2023 Kansas City, Mo. Mar 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Sharon (Cotton) Derr, 80, formerly of Oregon, Missouri, passed away March 17, 2023, at a Kansas City hospital.Family visitation 10 a.m. Thursday, with services beginning at 11:30 a.m., at First Christian Church, Oregon, Missouri. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon.Memorials: Holt County Museum, Maple Grove Cemetery or First Christian Church.Online condolences may be left at, and complete obituary found at, www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, March 21, 2023 Late Notices, March 20, 2023 Late Notices, March 17, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice identify man found dead over weekendAttendance intervention can help save livesPolice identify victims from weekend crashesMall owner is bullish on possible sports complexPolice respond to overnight shootingVehicle flees from police Tuesday nightFormer city IT employee pleads guilty to chargeTwo-vehicle crash sends four people to hospitalCardinals outlast Rebels in overtime in state semifinalsScooter’s Coffee is the latest investment in Savannah’s business boom
