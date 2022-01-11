Linda Kay (Blevins) Derr, 74, of St. Joseph, died Jan. 9, 2022. Linda was born March 31, 1947, in St. Joseph, to Kenneth Edward and Jo Ann (Mueller) Blevins.
Prior to retirement she worked as a teller for Pony Express Community Bank.
Survivors include son, Todd Derr (Nicole); grandchildren, Jessica Whaley (Michael), Kevin Derr, Josh Derr, Kaitlynn Derr, Kylee Derr; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Kenly, Jade, Matthew, Athena; brothers Larry Blevins (Gwen) and Mike Blevins (Karen).
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son Tim.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Private graveside services will be at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
