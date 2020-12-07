Derr, Linda G. 1943-2020

Linda G. (Fink) Derr, 77, of St. Joseph, formerly of Oregon, Missouri passed away Dec. 3, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

She was born in Maryville, Missouri, on Nov. 2, 1943, one of three children of Clinton L. and Ina Mae (Frazier) Fink.

Linda graduated from Oregon High School and later attended beauty college.

She married James "Jim" Luce and they became parents of two children. They later divorced.

Linda then married Lyle Derr. Lyle passed away in 2011. Following Lyle's death, Linda made her home in St. Joseph.

While living in Oregon, Linda was a member of the Adelpha Club and was a 4-H leader.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Oregon, and was attending the St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Joseph.

She is survived by: her children, Aaron (Kelly) Luce, Oregon and Donna (Aaron) Taylor, Kansas City, Missouri; step-children, Brett (Anna) Derr, Forest City, Missouri and Shelly (Alan) Hutchinson, Coin, Iowa; brother, Jerry (Cecelia) Fink, Oregon, Missouri; sister, Joy Fink, Omaha, Nebraska; six grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Linda has been cremated under the direction of Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Memorials may be directed to the Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon.

Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.