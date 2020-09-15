John Robert Derr, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 11, 2020. He was born on Oct. 8, 1946 in St. Joseph.

John graduated from Central High School in 1964 before serving his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was proud of his work as a target and alignment technician on the Minuteman II Missile in Minot North Dakota. During his time in the Air Force he reached the rank of Sergeant.

John took some college classes to help hone his craft, but he was primarily a self-taught computer programmer. Prior to retirement, he worked for MODOT for 24 years.

John married Darlene (Meyer) Cameron on April 14, 1984, in St. Joseph, and she survives. Also surviving are his favorite youngest-son, Todd (Nicole) Derr, his favorite oldest-daughter, Carrie (Josh) King, and his favorite youngest-daughter Sarah (Doug) Mason; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his favorite oldest-son Timothy Derr, and his in-laws Joe Lynn and Vesta Mae Meyer.

John had an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those that surrounded him. He was an avid story-teller and jokester. He liked tinkering with computers, electronics, and machines. He liked watching NASCAR and going to drag races. He also liked watching the Kansas City Chiefs and was happy to see them win the Super Bowl.

Memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Internment with military honors will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Visitation Thursday, where the family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.