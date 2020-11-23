DeRoin, Lettie J. 1928-2020

Lettie Joann DeRoin, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Riverside Care Center in St. Joseph.

She was born Jan. 14, 1928 in Hiawatha, Kansas, daughter of Wayne and Teresa "Tress" Hazlett.

She married James L. DeRoin on Oct. 31, 1946, and they shared 68 years together.

Joann and her husband owned and operated Hazlett Painting Company, DeRoin Construction and Jim & Jo's Hyliner Bar.

Joann loved her family very much, dedicating her life to making a home where they knew they were always welcome. She was an avid pet lover, adopting many pets through the years, but her favorites were her little dogs.

Joann was preceded in death by: her husband; parents; son, Richard DeRoin; brother, LeRoy Hazlett; sister, Mary Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Carla Martens.

She is survived by: two sons, Jim (Karon) DeRoin of White Cloud, Kansas and Phillip DeRoin of Elwood, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Bobbi DeRoin of St. Joseph; six grandchildren: Toni (Kevin) Peterson, Chad (Anne) DeRoin, Robbie (Brian) DeRoin-O'Connell, Brie (John) Phillips, Randi DeRoin and Dakota Murphy; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She has been cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

A Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment will be held at a later date, at White Cloud Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.