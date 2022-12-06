Derks, Marjorie 1928-2022 King City, Mo.

KING CITY, Mo. - Marjorie Derks, 94, King City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at a Stanberry, Missouri, nursing home.
She was born on Jan. 9, 1928, in St. Joseph, the daughter of Balthas Simon and Josephine (Meyer) Eiberger.
On May 1, 1954, she married Leo Derks in Stanberry. He preceded her in death.
Marjorie was a dedicated farm wife and mother, who enjoyed tending to her large and immaculate garden. She was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Ford City, Missouri, and the St. Ann's Altar Society. She also enjoyed to crochet.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Marcia Derks.
Marjorie is survived by her children, John (Patty) Derks, King City, Kenny (Jacki) Derks, King City, Marilyn Derks Flint, St. Joseph, and Chris (Cas) Derks, King City; brother, Bernard (Carrie) Eiberger, King City; sister-in-law, Georgia Eiberger, King City; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the St. Peter's Catholic Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the St. Patrick's Catholic Church and/or Mt. Calvary Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
