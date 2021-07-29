Derks, Leo 1930-2021 King City, Mo.

KING CITY, Mo. - Leo Derks, 91, King City, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at a Stanberry, Missouri nursing home.
He was born on June 22, 1930, in Clyde, Missouri, the son of Lucian and Marguerite (Brady) Derks.
On May 1, 1954, he married Marjorie Eiberger in Stanberry. She survives of the home.
Leo served in the United States Marines. He was a farmer and worked as a realtor for Wilson Realty.
In later years, he enjoyed managing the King City car wash, where he could fulfill his passion for people.
He was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ford City, Missouri, the King City American Legion Post #132 and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Louis Derks; and two infant brothers; sister, Alice Brock; and daughter, Marcia Derks.
In addition to his wife, Leo is survived by: his children: John (Patty) Derks, King City, Kenny (Jacki) Derks, King City, Marilyn Flint, St. Joseph and Chris (Cas) Derks, King City; brothers: Ted (Sharon) Derks, Kansas City, Missouri, Ron Derks, Shawnee, Kansas and Gary (Judy) Derks, Lee's Summit, Missouri; sister, Cathy Corral, Kansas City; brother-in-law, Dan Brock, Kansas City; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.
Burial with Military Rites will be held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry.
There is no scheduled family visitation.
Memorials may be made to the St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Ford City in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
