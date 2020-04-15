Carol Jean Derc, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, in a St. Joseph hospital.

She was born June 19, 1940, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Geraldine and Charles Scott.

She graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart, class of 1958, and married Robert Derc, on Oct. 30, 1961.

She worked at American National Bank and retired from the U.S. Bank as a bank teller.

She enjoyed crocheting and crafts, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carol was a former member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by: husband, Robert "Bob" William Derc; and her parents.

Survivors include: three daughters: Pamela West, Lori Derc and Rebecca Bright, all of St. Joseph; six grandchildren: Tyler (Chelsea), Megan (Dustin), Joshua, Mindy, Alissa and Adair; nine great-grandchildren: Jacob, Cayson, Chloe, Emberlyn, Elizabeth, Jace, Traven, Carter and Hadley; numerous nieces and nephews; two cousins; and her sister-in-law, Kay Walker, of St. Joseph.

Private family funeral service, with public live stream: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Rosary: 2 p.m., followed by funeral service.

Viewing and register book available from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Rupp Funeral Home.

Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Carol Derc Memorial Fund, in care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.