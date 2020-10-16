DePriest, Ronald

Ronald DePriest

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Ron was born to Othal and Ruth DePriest in Ottawa, Kansas.

Preceding him in death were: his parents; brother, Don DePriest; and sister Becky.

Ron is survived by: his children, Jonathan (Sheryl) DePriest, Ronnie (Lia) DePriest, Risa (David) Ditamore and stepson, Sean Babb; four brothers, Gary (Diana) DePriest, David (Marcia) DePriest, Harold (Janet) DePriest, Phillip DePriest; and sister, Martha (Bobby) DePriest Dodd; and 17 grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Oct. 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. for friends and family at the Richmond Cemetery in Richmond, Kansas. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.