Denver Sr., Philip G. 1928-2019

Philip (Phil) Denver, Sr. was born June 21, 1928, and passed away peacefully at his St. Joseph home on Nov. 25, 2019, surrounded by his children and in the arms of Kay, his wife of 48 years.

They were married on July 3, 1971, in the gardens of the Kauffman family home in Princeton, Missouri.

Phil was predeceased by: his parents, Dee Dion and Elizabeth (Wilson) Denver; his baby brother, Creighton; his brother, James (Jim); and his oldest son, Kevin.

He was also preceded by: Kay's parents, Roy and Belle Kauffman; brothers/sisters-in-law, Captain Douglas (Betty) and Colonel Edward (Carole) Kauffman; and niece, Olivia Belle Hoover.

In addition, several of Phil's canine companions have passed - most recently, Posie, his beloved Papillion of 16 years.

Survivors include: Kay, of the home; Cheryl Denver Klaas (Alan), Denton, Texas; Melinda Denver, St. Joseph; Tammy Clapham Horn (Bob), Overland Park, Kansas; Dr. Dee Denver (Stephanie Swenson), Corvallis, Oregon; and Philip Denver, Jr., Kansas City, Missouri.

There are 13 grandchildren.

Phil will be remembered as beloved "Papa" to Tommy, Fitz and Charlie Horn of Overland Park, and Amani and Hirut Denver, of Corvallis.

Phil is also survived by: his sisters-in-law, Jan Kauffman, Kansas City, Missouri and Alice Denver, St. Joseph.

In addition, he is survived by nieces, Kristy Kauffman, Kansas City, Cheryl Kauffman, Raytown, Missouri, Beth Hey, (Greg), Parkville, Missouri and nephew, Douglas Kauffman.

Born in Milford, Kansas, Phil grew up with his older brother, Jim, in Milford, Del Rio, Texas and St. Joseph.

Phil worked from the age of 12, first as a paperboy.

When he was 16, during summer break, he worked on the railroad in Chicago seven days a week so he could purchase his first car.

Phil was advanced a grade in elementary school and was graduated from Central High School at age 16.

He attended Northwest Missouri State College (NWMSU) on a basketball scholarship and was graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

At age 20, Phil taught History for one year at Central High School, St. Joseph. (Kay has been told by his former students that he was referred to as "Darling Denver" during this year).

Thereafter, Phil earned a Master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Missouri (MU) in Columbia, Missouri.

Phil continued his post-graduate studies at MU, as a doctoral candidate in the area of statistics.

He had completed his doctoral coursework and begun his dissertation, when he was called up for active duty in the U.S. Navy, during the Korean War.

Because of his research background, Phil was assigned to the Great Lakes Exam Center, where he developed psychological tests for the U.S. Navy.

After Phil was honorably discharged, he was recruited by the late E.Y. Lingle, to develop a Human Resource Department for Seitz Foods.

He was later promoted to regional vice president of Human Resources and Labor Relations for Seitz Foods/Sara Lee Corporation. He retired, after 36 years from this position.

Following retirement, Phil was appointed to the panel of Federal Arbitrators by the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

He served as Federal Arbitrator in charge of the U.S. Midwest Region for 15 years, arbitrating nearly 75 cases.

For the past three decades, Phil has managed Kauffman Farms, Princeton, Missouri.

Phil was a 32nd degree Mason, Scottish Rite.

He was a member of Zeredatha Lodge and Moila Shrine Temple. Phil was a member of: Wyatt Park Christian Church, the Federal Mediation and Arbitration Panel, Moila Golf Club and the St. Joseph Country Club.

He served on several community boards, including United Way, St. Joseph Safety Council, Girl Scouts Board and the Personnel Directors of St. Joseph.

Phil played softball and baseball during his early years; because of his 20/10 vision, he was referred to as "Hawk".

After 47 years of marriage, Kay was surprised to learn that Phil had played against Yogi Berra when he was in college; he had never mentioned it.

He was an avid golfer; he played at Moila and the St. Joseph Country Club, and at numerous courses throughout the country.

Another of his favorite pastimes was playing cards with "The Boys" at Moila.

Phil adhered to a profound faith, espousing the tenets of Jesus Christ. One of his lifelong dreams was to visit the Holy Land.

Phil held a keen interest in the stock market, frequently monitoring the Dow. One of his favorite experiences was visiting Wall Street, where he was able to witness the closing bell.

He loved reading (history), working crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble, discussing philosophy and current events with Kay and his children.

He enjoyed watching the Chiefs' games and Mizzou basketball, and he was a devoted fan of "Jeopardy".

Phil appreciated an array of musical genres, but was passionate about The Three Tenors, Andre Bocelli, Sarah Brightman and many Broadway musicals; especially "Cats" and "Phantom of the Opera".

Phil, Kay and their family have enjoyed traveling to many places - the most adventurous was a trip to New Zealand, to visit their son.

Phil adored spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Phil will be lovingly remembered as a true gentleman. He was known for his genteel demeanor, his keen perception, profound compassion and his mastery of diplomacy.

Phil's wit and wisdom were incomparable. He was extremely positive and exhibited a youthful outlook.

His engaging smile, sense of humor and infectious laugh, along with his value for peace and harmony were testimonials of his reverence for life.

Phil loved children, nature and animals.

The family extends its profound gratitude to Mosaic Hospice, Theresa from Home Instead, Cody at Living Community, and to their very supportive friends, family and neighbors.

Phil frequently reminded his friends and family to always extend kindness, or do a good deed, whenever possible, whether for another human being, an animal or a charitable organization.

A Celebration of Life was previously scheduled, but has been postponed and will be announced at a later date.

For those who would like to make a contribution in Phil's memory, the family suggests Friends of the Animal Shelter, Wyatt Park Christian Church, or the Shriner's Hospital for Children.

Per his request, Phil has been cremated.

At a later date, he will be inurned in the Kauffman family plot, Princeton. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.