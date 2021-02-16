CAMERON, Mo. - Irene Mary Denton, 96, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Feb. 10, 2021.

Born Aug. 2, 1924 in Amsterdam, New York, she was the daughter of Adam and Nellie (Wojtkiewicz) Pianowski.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Denton, Jr. and sister, Dorothy Jankowski.

Survivors: daughter, Terry (David) Garrison, Cameron; three grandsons, Andy Garrison, McDonough, Georgia, Bryan Garrison, Cameron, and Kevin (Jill) Garrison, Kansas City, Missouri; eight great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at St. Munchin Catholic Church. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service.

Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.

Memorials to St. Munchin Catholic Church.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.