Damon Dallas Lane Denton, a friendly and loving young man, passed away on April, 17, 2023, at the age of 20. He was born on May, 29, 2002, in St. Joseph. Damon was well-known for his caring nature and commitment to his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Christine Benning and Raymond Tracy; and his great-grandfather, Eugene Norton.

