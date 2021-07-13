Kay Lorraine Denny, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Kay was born on Dec. 8, 1946, in Lancaster, Kansas, to Calep and Helen (Atwood) Davis.
She worked for Standard Parking Plus as cashier.
Kay married Walter Denny. He preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Francis Wright.
Survivors: daughter, Laura Schiltz; her siblings, Warren Davis (Glenda), Ruth Davis Carl Davis (Rhonda) and Donna Davis (Floyd); numerous nieces and nephews.
Kay's wishes were to be cremated with no services or visitation.
Memorials: Kay Denny Memorial Fund.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas in charge of arrangements.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas in charge of arrangements.
