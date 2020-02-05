Denny, David 1968-2020

David Denny 1968-2020

David Denny, 52, St. Joseph, passed from this life from a sudden illness on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

He was born Jan. 17, 1968, to Roger and Carol Denny.

David was married to Renee (Bell), for 15 years, on Jan. 18; she survives of the home.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Debra; and niece, Ashley.

Survivors: two stepsons; two nieces; two nephews; and aunt, Pat.

Memorial Celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Boom Boom Room, located at 20th and Messanie St., beside the Frog Hop Convenient Store, St. Joseph.

