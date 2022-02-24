CAMERON, Mo. - Kenneth Lee Dennis, 84, passed away Feb. 21, 2022.
He was born in Plattsburg, Missouri, on June 11, 1937, to Earl and Fannie (Goad) Dennis.
Kenneth was a self-employed handyman until retiring.
Preceding him in death are his parents; two brothers, Wallace and Wilbur; and sister, Mary Wyatt.
Survivors: two brothers, Clinton Dennis, Turney, Missouri, and Jack (Marsha) Dennis, Osborn, Missouri; sister, Carolina Arnold, Altamont, Missouri; and nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Cameron Memory Gardens.
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, prior to the service.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
