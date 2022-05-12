Dennis, Jackie J. 1942-2022 Osborn, Mo. May 12, 2022 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OSBORN, Mo. - Jackie John Dennis, 80, of Osborn, passed away May 11, 2022.He was born April 19, 1942, in Plattsburg, Missouri, to Earl and Fannie (Goad) Dennis.Jack was a graduate of Plattsburg High School.He proudly served in the United States Army.Jack worked as an electrician and performed HVAC services and also worked for the telephone company, until retiring.Preceding him in death: his parents, Earl and Fannie; brothers: Kenneth, Wallace, Wilbur and Bill; and sister, Mary Wyatt.Survivors: wife, Marsha, of the home; son, Jeff Dennis, Osborn; brother, Clinton Dennis, Turney, Missouri; sister, Carolina "Jean" Arnold, Altamont, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service, 1 to 2 p.m.Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Dennis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jack Work Military Missouri Fannie Earl Clinton Dennis Jackie John Dennis Jeff Dennis × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 12, 2022 Late Notices, May 11, 2022 Late Notices, May 10, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSchool district announces three new leadersGas station murder suspect arrestedDecision looms on fate of aging I-229 bridgeOfficer, woman suffer injuries in Tuesday accident19 years later, Muny Inn recovers stolen signRestaurant Week brings special deals to St. JosephMoDOT to fix Pear Street ditches, site of fatal accidentSt. Joseph man injured in stabbing on FrederickOne hospitalized after Pear Street crashHouse leaders float plan to send $500 checks to Missouri taxpayers
