OSBORN, Mo. - Jackie John Dennis, 80, of Osborn, passed away May 11, 2022.

He was born April 19, 1942, in Plattsburg, Missouri, to Earl and Fannie (Goad) Dennis.

Jack was a graduate of Plattsburg High School.

He proudly served in the United States Army.

Jack worked as an electrician and performed HVAC services and also worked for the telephone company, until retiring.

Preceding him in death: his parents, Earl and Fannie; brothers: Kenneth, Wallace, Wilbur and Bill; and sister, Mary Wyatt.

Survivors: wife, Marsha, of the home; son, Jeff Dennis, Osborn; brother, Clinton Dennis, Turney, Missouri; sister, Carolina "Jean" Arnold, Altamont, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service, 1 to 2 p.m.

Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of - Dennis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.