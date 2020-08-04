Dennis, Alvie Jr.

Alvie Dennis, Jr.

BROOKLET, Ga. - Alvie Dennis Jr, 55, of Brooklet, Georgia, passed away on July 27, 2020.

Alive was born in St. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by: father, Alvie Dennis, Sr; mother, Judy Hughes; step-father, Kenneth Hughes, Sr; and sister, Debbie Lenhart.

Survivors include: wife, Kerri; children, Lisa Anderson, Candice Dennis, Chaz Dennis; grandchildren, James Daniel and Hayden Sullivan; siblings, Regina Lenhart, Connie Lenhart, Ted Dennis, Patrick Nicholson; number of nieces and nephews including Danna Lenhart who was raised like a sister to Alvie.

Memorial dinner at FOP 3005 Pear St on Aug 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. Come celebrate his life. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.