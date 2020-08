Linda S. Denker

Linda Sue (Silvey) Denker, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care.

Memorials in honor of Linda may be made to Heritage Funeral Home to help the family with funeral costs. On line condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

Visitation will be held Saturday Aug. 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon followed by Funeral Services at noon at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.