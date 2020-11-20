Roseann Denbow, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in a St. Joseph, health care center. She was born Aug. 14, 1937, in Burmingham, England, daughter of the late Hilda and Charles Preece.

She graduated from St. Michaels Roman Catholic High School. She worked at Hawk Communications, and the Western Regional Diagnostic Correctional Center in the Medical Department. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church Methodist.

Roseann was preceded in death by husband, Charles H. Denbow, Sr., and her parents.

Survivors include two sons, Derrick and David Soanes of Spowston, Norwich, England; daughter, Elaine Lemon, of England; and her friends and caretakers Michael and Sandy Bomar.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with a graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Noyes Home.

