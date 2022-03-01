ATCHISON, Kan. - Sheila Mae (Wright) Dempsey, 76, Atchison, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at her home.
She was born June 22, 1945, in Maryville, Missouri, to James and Myrtle (Miller) Wright.
While working as an elevator operator in the Robidoux Hotel, Sheila met her future husband, Ronald Lloyd Dempsey, one snowy night while waiting for the city bus. Ronald and his friends pulled up and offered her a ride. She refused at first, but finally accepted. Later that evening he told his friends he was going to marry that girl, and he did - in secret - on Jan. 27, 1962. When her father finally found out about it, he insisted on a "proper" wedding, so they got married again on Feb. 28, 1962. Ronald preceded her in death on March 31, 2004.
Sheila worked at the nursing home her parents owned and operated, Wright Rest Manor, which became Citadel Health Care Pavilion. After that she was a homemaker and took care of her disabled husband and daughter.
Sheila enjoyed camping, playing Keno at the casino, and crocheting. She had quite a Betty Boop collection as well.
She was a Catholic.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; her father, James Wright; daughter, Lori Ann Dempsey; stepdaughter, Diane Sproat; siblings, Jim Wright, Bonnie Tomblinson, and an infant sister.
She is survived by her mother, Myrtle Wright Dynes (Bob); daughters, Nena Dempsey, Jima L. Dempsey, and Melissa Brown (Roger); grandchildren, Travis Sutton (Megan), Shawn Sutton (Laura), Tyson Quillin, Cody Sutton (Billie Jo), Bryson Quillin (Stephanie), Skyler Miller (Danielle), Natasha Sutton, and Jeremy Miller; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Deanna Hunt, Alvin Wright, and Jerry Wayne Smith; cousin, Sandy Turner; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and beloved pets, Zeus, Caeser, Little Man Thor, Spunky, and Peaches.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 9 a.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Leavenworth National Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will have a gathering after the burial Thursday at Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial St., Atchison, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the National Down Syndrome Society.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.