Deming, Linda L. 1938-2020

Linda Lou Deming was born Sept. 21, 1938. She was the daughter of Walter D. and Marjorie (Rhodes) Lomax.

Linda grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Central High School in 1957.

She attended St Joseph College of Nursing.

She married Orville (Corky) Miller in Dec. 1959. They divorced in 1976 and she married Charles Deming in 1977.

After a brief stay at the Fairfax Community Hospital, she passed peacefully on Dec. 1, 2020.

Linda was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Charles; daughter, Lisa Marie Miller; Patrick Allyn Miller; and stepson, Charles O. Deming.

She is survived by: sons: Richard Miller of Fairfax, Missouri, Donald Miller of St. Joseph (Chyloh), Kevin and Kenneth Miller of Millersville, Maryland; stepsons, James Deming of St. Joseph and William Deming of Gravette, Arkansas; Stepdaughters, Elizabeth Lemons and Lori Hawley, both of Bethany, Missouri. Linda is also survived by nine grandchildren: Taundra, Dustin, Skyler, Jeremy, Noah, Kassi, Cole, Connor, and Hannah and numerous great-grandchildren.

There is not going to be a graveside service. Linda chose to be cremated.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were taken care of by Schooler Funeral Home of Fairfax, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Disabled Veterans at: www.dav.org. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.