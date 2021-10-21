Clara Joan DeMasters, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
She was born Aug. 29, 1937, in Doniphan County, Kansas, to Joseph and Ruby (Blanton) Corcoran.
Clara married Clay W. DeMasters in 1989. He preceded her in death April 3, 2017.
She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Clara loved sharing the Bible's hope with everyone she came in contact with. She enjoyed knitting and spending time with her beloved cat, Zorietta.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Wilmore; grandson, BJ Wilmore; great-grandson, Chase Kirschner; parents; siblings, Joseph Corcoran, Juanita Munger, Betty Cook, Kirk Corcoran.
Survivors include daughters, Peggy Turner, Pam Strickler (Larry); grandchildren, Raquel Hopper (Eric), Kody Kirschner (Casey), and Kylie Wilmore; great-grandchildren, Stevi Way (Jordan), Dillon Woolston (Roxanne), Logan Hopper, Kenzie Kirschner; sisters, Linda Tennison, Glenda Sanders; numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
