DeMasters, Clara J. 1937-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Clara Joan DeMasters, age 84, St Joseph, passed away Oct. 14, 2021. Born Aug. 29 1937, Doniphan County Kansas. The second of seven children.
Clara was an avid reader, cruciverbalist. Her meticulous sewing and needlework pieces are sure to become heirlooms. Clara loved animals. Her commitment, success nurturing wild animals that otherwise had no hope was outstanding.
Throughout her life she had a wide range of work accomplishments. Secretarial, stenographer, builder, remodeler, retired from the Post Office.
Clara married Clay DeMasters April 26, 1986. Clay preceded her in death April 3, 2017. They kept busy in their retirement traveling, maintaining a second home, Chapala area, Jalisco, Mexico. They participated in construction of Kingdom Halls, and Kingdom preaching work there. Clay and Clara were Jehovah's Witnesses.
Clara was preceded in death by daughter, Paula Willmore; great-grandson, Billy (BJ) Willmore; great- grandson, Chase Kirschner; parents; siblings, Juanita Munger, Joseph Corcoran, Betty Cook, Kirk Corcoran.
Survivors include Clara's two daughters, Peggy Turner and Pam (Larry) Strickler; grandchildren, Tre', Ty and Jordan Strickler, Kody Kirschner, Kylie Willmore, Raquel Hopper; six great- grandchildren; sisters, Linda Tennison, Glenda Sanders; numerous nieces, nephews. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
