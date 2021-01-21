Delp, Vesta R. 1930-2021

OREGON, Mo. - Vesta R. Delp, 90, of Oregon, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at a Fairfax, Missouri hospital.

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, with open visitation beginning Thursday morning.

Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon.

Social distancing and masks are recommended for those attending the visitation or service.

Memorials are requested to the local Meals-On-Wheels program.

