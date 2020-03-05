Delk, Mary Louise 1932-2020

MERIDEN, Kan. - Mary Louise Delk, 87, passed at home surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Darrel Delk, whom she married May 22, 1954.

Survivors include: children: David Delk Sr., of the home, Cheryl Peters, St. Joseph, and Dean and Cathy Delk, Ozawkie, Kansas; sister, Carol Jean Woodbury, Faucett, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Mary Lou was a member of Jefferson Assembly of God Church, in Meriden, Kansas, and also attended Seaman Community Church, in Topeka.

She retired from Methodist Medical Center school of nursing in St. Joseph.

Square and round dancing were an important activity in her life and she was a founder of Tanglefoot Squares Dance Club.

Celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Jefferson Assembly of God Church, Meriden.

Visitation: 9:30 a.m., followed by the service at 10:30 a.m.

Memorials can be addressed to: Jefferson County Friends of Hospice, Jefferson Assembly of God or Seamen Community Church, and sent to the home at 7656 Scout Dr., Meriden, KS 66512. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.