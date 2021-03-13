Joyce Ann (Myers) Delk, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

She was born Sept. 12, 1938, in Savannah, Missouri, to Selby and Grace (Adkins) Myers.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joyce volunteered thousands of hours at Community Action Partnership and the school libraries. She dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Delk; parents; and siblings.

Survivors include children, Eddie and Kathy Delk; grandchildren, Brett, Michael, and Rose Spitzer, Brandon Delk, Amber and Takota Hartman; great-grandchildren, Miley, Bella and Braxton; brother, Huston Myers; sister, Iola Cannedy.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family suggests memorial gifts to Andrew County Ministries or Community Action Partnership.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.