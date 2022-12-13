Devin Delaney, 44, St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly due to a seizure on Dec. 11, 2022.
He was born in St. Joseph to Dennis and Lelanie (Makos) Delaney.
He graduated from Bishop LeBlond and attended Highland Community College.
He was a member of the Horton, Kansas, Wildland Firefighters. Devin traveled around the United States as a wildland firefighter, which was his passion. Whether he was working or hunting, he loved being outdoors. He was also a member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians and he enjoyed celebrating his Irish heritage with his father, family and friends. Devin always put others first; he would offer help to anyone who asked, and even those who didn't. He had a selfless, giving heart.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Ellen Delaney, and Walter and Oralee Makos.
Survivors include his parents; brothers, Jeremy Delaney, Brody (Brianna) Delaney, and Keenan Delaney; nephews, Sullivan and John; niece, Louise; and numerous aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made out to The Samaritan Center or Second Harvest Food Bank.
Parish Rosary Friday, 5:30 p.m., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
