Lisa Marie DeLaCruz, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Saint Joseph health care center. She was born Dec. 6, 1966 in Utah. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Lisa was preceded in death by mother, Pearl Jean Potter (Alvin Lee Honeycutt); a son, Joseph Michael DeLaCruz; sisters, Geri Hatch, and Lois Navarro.

Survivors include, husband, Jose DeLaCruz; sons, Nick Carrasco and Juan Carrasco; daughters, Angela Lyn (Gaspar) Macias-Ponce, and Nichole (Enrique) DeLaCruz-Juarez; brother, Jason Potter; and sister, Misty (Manuel) Ariellano.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday with funeral services following starting at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, St. Joseph.

Memorials are requested to the Lisa M DeLaCruz memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.