George R. Deiter, 79, of St Joseph, passed away Nov. 27, 2021.
He was born Aug. 22, 1942, in Kearney, Missouri, to Lewis and Charlotte (Rogge) Deiter.
George graduated in 1960 from Kearney High School. Where he met and married Carolyn Brand. They were married for 53 years.
George was a computer programmer for Exxon Mobil until he retired. Once retired he worked for Ferrellgas in Smithville before retiring a second time.
George enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Afghan fish hound every chance he got. He enjoyed camping and everything outdoors.
George is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; his parents, Lewis and Charlotte Deiter; and a daughter Lisa Deiter.
Survivors: two daughters, Zeta (Tom) Switlik, Cameron, Missouri, and Tresa (Shawn) Kelly, Lathrop, Missouri; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Zeta and Tom's home on Dec. 19, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m. with a private burial on Dec. 20.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
