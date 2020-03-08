Degase, Goy "LG" 1936-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Goy "LG" Degase, 83, Maryville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

He was born May 8, 1936, in Strahan, Iowa, to Luey and Gladys (Irvin) Degase.

Goy married Dorothy Alexander Aug. 19, 1955.

He was a simple man. He always wanted his family to be happy.

Goy loved life, and liked to party, spend time fishing and boating.

He was a member of the Eagles Aerie 3669, Maryville.

Goy was preceded in death by: his parents; sisters, "Bugs" (Karen Lundy) and "Snookie" (Elaine Stanton); and three brothers.

Survivors include: wife, Dorothy; sons, Alex and Eric (Sandy) Degase; daughters, Margaret Degase and Julia Miller (Dale); niece, Becky Taylor (Greg); grandchildren: Amanda (Russell), Jennifer (Michael), Jana, Kara (Mike), Alisha (Aaron), Jess (Tanya), Jake (Nicki), Keenan, Janne, Brett (Drew), Kaitlyn, Josh (Bailey) and Vivian; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Jeannine Andrus; four siblings; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services to be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.