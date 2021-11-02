SAVANNAH, Mo. - Marilyn Elaine Decker, 73, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. She was born Dec. 20, 1947, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Virginia and Carl Steidel. She graduated from Benton High School and married Gary Decker, Sr., on Aug. 6, 1966. She was a homemaker and worked at Walmart for 36 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, great- grandkids, and her cousins.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary Decker Sr.; son, Gary E. Decker Jr.; daughter, Kim George; brother, Thomas Steidel; and grandson, Stephen Lance.
Survivors include, daughter, Shelly (Ernie) Lance, Savannah; sister, Kelly (Dan) Berry, Rushville, Missouri; grandchildren: Ashley (Kenzie) Decker, Gena (Justin) George, Katlyn (Taylor) George, Brittany (Tristen) Stagner; great-grandchildren: Myles, Tatum, Paisley, Jeron, Alazaya, Arayla, and Michael.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with funeral services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Dr. Jason Abbott officiating. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Shriner's Children's Hospital, or Midwest Transplant network.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.