SAVANNAH, Mo. - Lenetta Iris Decker, 68, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born Nov. 27, 1952, in St. Joseph, daughter of Vivian and Leonard Decker. She attended Dekalb High School.
Lenetta worked as a CNA for over 30 years at several area nursing homes. She loved reading the bible, praying, singing and praising. She also enjoyed spending time with her dog, Sophie and loved her time with her kids. She was a member of Abundant Faith Church of God.
Lenetta was preceded in death by her father; step-father, Francis Smith; sisters, Valerie Decker and Joyce Taylor; and her former husband, Charles Christian.
Survivors include children, Leonard (Tina) Christian of Smithville, Missouri, Jeremy (Cheryl) Christian of Troy, Kansas, Ginger Lee of St. Joseph and Loreal (Russell) Wells of Troy; mother, Vivian Smith of Rushville, Missouri; brothers, Robert, Richard (Cindy), Terry (Valerie), Gary (Jeanine), Jonathan (Jennifer), Mike and Ron (Jean) Fitch; sisters, Dollie (Stanley) Edwards, Laurie (Paul) Billington, Melonie Decker, Betheen (Mike) Weems, Estella (Gerald) Ferguson and Katie Smith; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her best friend for over 40 years, Margaret Neill.
Funeral services will be 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mark Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Decker will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Lenetta Decker Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
