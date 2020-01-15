Kimberly Lynn Decker-George, 49, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born May 13, 1970, in St. Joseph, daughter of Marilyn and Gary Decker Sr.

She graduated from Savannah High School, class of 1988, and worked at Tyson Foods as a production supervisor, for over 24 years.

She enjoyed getting her nails done, vacations in Branson and she loved spending time with her grandchildren, and was very dedicated to her family.

She will be sadly missed by her family and her work family.

Kim was preceded in death by: husband, Donavon George; father, Gary Decker Sr.; maternal grandparents, Carl and Virginia Steidel; paternal grandparents, Charles and Lois Decker; nephew, Stephen Lance; and brother, Gary Decker Jr.

Survivors include: her mother, Marilyn Decker, Savannah, Missouri; daughters: Ashley Decker, Gena George, Katlyn George, Haley Holt and Kodea Bringus; sister, Shelly (Ernie) Lance; grandchildren: Alazaya Decker, Michael and Myles Groce, Jeron George, Mathyius Walker and Torence Cupil; several nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Rev. Marty McCallon officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.