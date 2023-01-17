Barbara Hovey Decker, 71, passed Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at her residence in St. Joseph.
Barbara attended Benton High School. She worked at Custom Cable, Sherwood Medical, Hallmark and LaVerna Heights, as a care giver. In 1967 she married David Parker, they later divorced. In 1997 she married Ronald Decker, they both preceded her in death, in addition to her parents, John and Mary (Weyer) Hovey; brothers, Paul and John Jr.; sisters, Janet (Jennie) Hyatt, Sharon Willey, Mary (Pat) Boose; brothers-in-law, Frank Ferguson and Jim Boose.
She is survived by daughters, Barbara (Paul) Martinez, Terri Krull, Davida Stone, Deanna Stewart; and son, Richard Decker; grandchildren, John Williams, Stephanie (Gabe) Nold-Nelson, Tristina (Scott) Quigley, LaSeana (Daniel) Steidel, Darlene Gibson, Mya Blohm, Damien Belk, Steffon Cooper, Chelsey (Colby) Hysten, Trenton Krull, Trevor Krull, Tyler Krull, Joseph (Kay) Martinez, Jane Nguyer, Jenny (Jay) Gonzoles, James (Celia) Nguyen, Jeff Nguyen; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Ferguson; brother, Charles (Mike) Hovey; brothers-in-law, Dan Willey, Stephen Decker; several nieces and nephews and other family members and friends; and her beloved companion, Harley.
Graveside Service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, 1 p.m. Ashland Cemetery. Funeral entrusted to Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. www.Bullockffc.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
