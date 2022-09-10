Deborah A. Byrne Independence, Mo.

Deborah A. Byrne

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Heaven gained an angel in Deborah Ann Byrne Sept. 7, 2022. A loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Debbie was born and raised in Wathena, Kansas, where she spent the summers of her youth doing chores on her grandparent's farm and working at Uncle Fred's Fruit Market. Her beauty earned her a Homecoming Queen crown her senior year of High School.

