Deborah A. Byrne Independence, Mo.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Heaven gained an angel in Deborah Ann Byrne Sept. 7, 2022. A loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Debbie was born and raised in Wathena, Kansas, where she spent the summers of her youth doing chores on her grandparent's farm and working at Uncle Fred's Fruit Market. Her beauty earned her a Homecoming Queen crown her senior year of High School.
She started working at Southwestern Bell at age 19 as a switch board operator and worked her way up to Telecommunications Engineer who oversaw land lines in four states during her 31-year career. The example she set for her daughters as a professional woman juggling motherhood and a demanding career continues to be an inspiration to her children.
Debbie took pride in having a clean home that was elegantly decorated with her dazzling taste. Her outfit, hair, and nails were always on-point. Debbie will be terribly missed by all who loved her.
Welcoming her to paradise and preceding her in death are her parents, Esther and John Shuster, and her brother, Darwin Shuster, of Wathena.
Surviving her are daughters, Bridget Morrison, Shannon Harris, and Rory Forck; her cherished grandbabies, Kaelin, Charlee, Vincent, Waylon, and Korbin; brothers, Mike Shuster, John Shuster Jr.; sister, Shelly Vertin; and her husband, James Byrne.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 9 to 10 a.m. with a service following at 10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Mo. Deborah A. Byrne Independence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.